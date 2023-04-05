Traders repeatedly warned of risks of running businesses there: Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh blamed traders for the Bangabazar blaze, saying that they were repeatedly warned of the risks of running businesses there.



"The market was marked risky in 2019. The traders were repeatedly warned of the risks of running businesses there. But, we could not stop them from running business even after serving them notices several times," he said at a press conference at the City Corporation building on Tuesday.



Earlier, the Mayor along with State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman visited the fire spot and talked to the victim traders and witnesses there.



Later, the Mayor along with the State Minister and other high officials and stakeholders concerned held a coordination meeting at the Buriganga Hall of the Nagar Bhaban of Dhaka South City Corporation.



In the meeting, Taposh and Enamur Rahman announced the formation of a probe committee to find out the reasons of the fire to identify the culprits if there's any.



Expressing disappointment at the traders' reluctance, Mayor Taposh said, "We can't do the job by force."



He also noted that a hearing on a writ regarding the traders' relocation is pending with the High Court. Nothing can be done unless the writ petition is disposed.



However, those who incurred losses in the massive fire will be relocated, the Mayor assured.



While briefing media, Dr Enamur Rahman said that more than 5,000 businessmen of six markets including Bangabazar were effected in the fire incident. Everything they gathered ahead of Eid was damaged. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself monitored the matter. All of them will be rehabilitated.



An 8-member probe committee was formed. The committee was given three working days to submit its report. Considering the probe report, the government and the DNCC authority will take steps to rehabilitate the victim traders, the State Minister said.

He also informed that all the traders victimised will be given Tk 15,000 immediately as compensation.



According to the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) notification issued on Tuesday, its regional officer of Region-1 was made convener of the probe body.



Other members of the committee, are local Ward Councillor, local Reserved Women Ward Councillor, Chief Revenue Officer and Estate Officer of DSCC, representative of Dhaka District administration, Superintendent Engineer and Chief Social Welfare and Slum Development Officer of DSCC.



The committee was given responsibility to determine the number of victim traders, amount of damage and reason of the fire within three working days.



