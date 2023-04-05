20 BNP men detained in  Cumilla

CUMILLA, Apr 4: Police on Tuesday detained 20 BNP men from a party gathering and Iftar event where its acting chairman Tarique Rahman was addressing virtually. Cumilla Divisional Juba Dal organised the event at the Townhall Auditorium.



The Iftar mahfil was foiled after BNP men started clashing with police. Later additional police arrived and brought the situation under control. Eyewitnesses said after Juba Dal central president Salauddin Tuku's speech Tarique joined the meeting virtually.



When Tarique started delivering his speech, Inspector Tapan Bagchi, officer-in-charge of the Kandirpar Police Outpost, entered the town hall. At the time, a scuffle broke out between the police and BNP leaders and activists, they said. UNB



