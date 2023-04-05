

Trial train run on Padma Bridge



Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan inaugurated the test run of 'Padma Special Trial Train' embarking on it at Bhanga Railway Station the travel ended at Mawa Railway Station. The authorities expect to open the Mawa-Bhanga train service to travelers in September.



At a press briefing, the Railway Minister announced that passenger trains will run on the section from September, after inauguration by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



He said, "It is a historic moment for Bangladesh. The Padma Multipurpose Bridge of dreams was opened to traffic earlier. But there was a drawback as the train service could not be opened. The opening of the train service on the bridge will bring a huge change in the country's rail communication system."



He said, regular train service on the bridge will begin in June 2024 on completion of laying the railway line up to Jashore.

"We expect to begin Mawa - Dhaka train service in September," he said.



The test run of train was done with seven coaches imported from China and a gangkar train from Faridpur.



The train on test run left Bhanga Railway Station at 1:21pm and reached Mawa station at 3:18pm, a distance of 42.20 km.

It took 16 minutes to cross the 6.15 km bridge at a speed of 20 km per hour.



Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Deputy Minister for Water Resources Enamul Haque Shameem, Local MPs including Nixon Chowdhury, Abdus Sobhan Golap and Iqbal Hossain Apu, Secretary and senior officials of the ministry and Project Director of the Padma Rail Bridge Construction Project, a good number of journalists and local people travelled by the train.



The 169-km railway lines from Dhaka to Jashore via Bhanga and Narail across the Padma River is under construction under the Padma Bridge Rail Link (PBRL) project to open it to traffic in June 2024.

