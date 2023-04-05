Video
Home Back Page

14 platoons of BGB deployed at Bangabazar

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent


Fourteen platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in city's Bangabazar to assist Fire Service to control the terrible fire that broke out in the area and maintain law and order.

Public Relations Department of BGB said this in a press release sent to media on Tuesday. BGB members have been working with Fire Service to control the fire since morning.

The massive fire that broke out at the Bangabazar market in Dhaka on Tuesday morning has been brought under control after more than six hours of frantic efforts.

The blaze was brought under control around 12:36pm, said Anwarul Islam, Warehouse Inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

Brig Gen Md Main Uddin, Director General of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said that the fire doused after more than six hours but it will take one hour more to extinguish the blaze.

The devastating fire broke out at the market around 6:10am and soon spread.

Forty-eight firefighting units were engaged in extinguishing the blaze. At least five people fell sick while trying to extinguish the fire. However, what caused the fire could not be known yet.

A team of army personnel also joined the efforts to douse the devastating fire. Besides, a helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force and a team of Bangladesh Navy joined.


