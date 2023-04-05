Killer driver sent to jail

Md Shamim, the driver of a lorry which allegedly knocked down a motorcycle in the capital's Lalbagh Beribadh and killed Sanjida Akhter Tamanna, 27, a private university student, was sent to jail on Tuesday.



Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Ashek Imam passed the order, said Lalbagh Division GRO Shawkat Hossain.



Sub-Inspector Akhter Hossain of Lalbagh police, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the driver with a prayer to send him to jail.



Earlier another court on Sunday placed him on a one-day remand in the case.



The 27-year old Sanjida Akter Tamanna was a student of North South University (NSU). She was going home to Kamrangirchar from Kalabagan, riding as a pillion passenger of the motorcycle of a ride-hailing service. She died around 1:00am at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, around three hours after the crash.



Police have detained the lorry driver, Shamim and motorcycle rider named Mehedi. Her elder brother Sayem filed a case with Lalbagh Police Station on Saturday. Her wedding was scheduled to take place with a Canada expatriate Bangladeshi bridegroom.



