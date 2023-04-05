Video
Home Back Page

Death Of NSU Student

Killer driver sent to jail

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Court Correspondent

Md Shamim, the driver of a lorry which allegedly knocked down a motorcycle in the capital's Lalbagh Beribadh and killed Sanjida Akhter Tamanna, 27, a private university student, was sent to jail on Tuesday.

 Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Ashek Imam passed the order, said Lalbagh Division GRO Shawkat Hossain.

Sub-Inspector Akhter Hossain of Lalbagh police, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the driver with a prayer to send him to jail.

Earlier another court on Sunday placed him on a one-day remand in the case.

The 27-year old Sanjida Akter Tamanna was a student of North South University (NSU).  She was going home to Kamrangirchar from Kalabagan, riding as a pillion passenger of the motorcycle of a ride-hailing service.  She died around 1:00am at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, around three hours after the crash.

Police have detained the lorry driver, Shamim and motorcycle rider named Mehedi. Her elder brother Sayem filed a case with Lalbagh Police Station on Saturday. Her wedding was scheduled to take place with a Canada expatriate Bangladeshi bridegroom.


