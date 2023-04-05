EC receives 186 appeals for delimitation of 38 JS seats

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has decided to hear about 186 petitions within four steps regarding the delimitations of 38 parliamentary seats in the upcoming 12th National Elections.



Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam gave this information at the Agargaon election building in the capital on Tuesday.



The constitutional body will hold a hearing in the basement of the election commission building between the first week and the second week of May. Among those 60 applications have been read in favour of the draft EC published for 38 parliamentary constituencies on the other hand 126 applications fell against it.



Meanwhile, the Kazi Habibul Awal-led commission gazetted the delimitations of the parliamentary seats left by the outgoing Nurul Huda Commission on February 26 as the draft boundaries of the 12th National Elections.



According to the Election Commission, the aggrieved can apply in this regard till March 19. The current commission wants to finalise the delimitations by June after hearing the applications received regarding the boundaries.



EC Secretary Jahangir Alam further said," We published the draft of the delimitations of the 300 seats that are currently available in the upcoming 12th National elections.



The gazette notification said objections were to be submitted within March 19. Where EC received 186 applications within the specified time, within which there are some pros and cons. The Commission met informally to fix a date to hear and dispose of these objections. In that meeting it was decided to settle the objections in four days.



Comilla region received the highest number of 84 applications regarding boundary objections. Besides, 43 applications have been submitted in Rajshahi, 29 in Barisal, 18 in Dhaka region. Apart from this, five applications have been received from Khulna and Faridpur regions.



On the other hand, no application has been submitted from Sylhet and Rangpur regions.



The EC secretary said, 'The applications that have been made in Comilla region are on 3rd May 2023. This is the date of settlement of the hearing. The date of hearing of the application of Rajshahi region will be May 7. Mymensingh, Faridpur and Dhaka region will be on May 11. Finally, Barisal, Khulna and Chittagong regions will be settled on May 14."



