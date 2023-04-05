Video
Wednesday, 5 April, 2023, 11:30 AM
Bangabazar fire causes suspension of  999 call service

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Staff Correspondent

National emergency service - 999 - has been suspended due to the massive fire at Bangabazar in the capital, said Police Headquarters.

It also requested people to contact local police stations or fire stations in case of emergency.

The massive fire broke out at Bangabazar market in Dhaka around 6:10am on Tuesday (April 04, 2023) and spread soon.

The blaze was brought under control around 12:36pm, said Anwarul Islam, Warehouse Inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

However, black smoke is still coming out from different places and firefighters were still working to fully douse the fire, he said. Forty-eight firefighting units were engaged in extinguishing the blaze.


