SYLHET, Apr 4: A team of District Directorate of National Consumers Rights Protection (DNCRP), in a drive, here on Tuesday realized Tk 40,000 as fine from three shops for fraudulent.



The team, led by assistant district director of DNCRP Shaymol Purkayastha, conducted the drive in New Market area under Laldighirpar in the town this noon and fined Laxmi Bhander Tk 20,000, Mehedi Store Tk 10,000 and Shudorshon Enterprise Tk 10,000. BSS