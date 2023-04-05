Man burned to death in Bhola cotton warehouse fire

BHOLA, Apr 4: A man was burned to death in a fire at a cotton warehouse in Western Para Sagar Bekari area of Bhola Sadar Upazila on Monday night.



The deceased was identified as Ibrahim, 45.



The fire also burned down three adjacent houses.



Bhola fire service and civil defense inspector Md. Suman said that four fire service units brought the fire under control after one and a half hour effort.



It is initially believed that the fire broke out from an electrical short circuit in the cotton warehouse, he added. However, the extent of damages has not been confirmed yet. UNB



