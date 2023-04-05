Video
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

KHAGRACHHARI, Apr 4: A member of The United People's Democratic Front's (UPDF) Prasit Khisa Group, was shot dead by rivals at Karbari Tila in Dighinala upazila of Khagrachhari on Tuesday.

The deceased was Tridib Chakma alias Shimu (40). The incident happened around 3:00 pm on Tuesday, said Dighinala Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Ali.

In a press release issued on behalf of UPDF Prasit Khisa Group, Angya Chakma claimed that the shooting was carried out by armed men of the UPDF Democratic Front, a breakaway faction.    

Amar Chakma, central organising secretary of UPDF Democratic Front denied the allegation and said none of their members was involved in the killing.     UNB


