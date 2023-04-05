Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 April, 2023, 11:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BSK Mela hosts reception to 2 Ekushey Padak winners

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

BSK Mela hosts reception to 2 Ekushey Padak winners

BSK Mela hosts reception to 2 Ekushey Padak winners

Bangabandhu Shishu Kishore Mela hosted reception to Ekushey Padak winners Dr Manoranjon Ghoshal and late Advocate Monjurul Imam at Dhaka Officers Club on Tuesday.

Word soldier of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendro and adviser of BSK Mela freedom fighter Dr Manoranjon Ghoshal received Ekushey Padak - 2023 in music and eminent politician, former president of Khulna Awami League and founder adviser of Khulna district and Mohanagar BSK Mela late Adv Monjurul Imam (posthumously) received Ekushe Padak - 2023 in Politics.

Presidium member of Bangladesh Awami League and former minister Engr Mosharrof Hossain, MP was present as chief guest at the programme.

Former information adviser to Prime Minister, Editor of the Daily Observer and chief adviser of BSK Mela Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, founder Director of the Daily Observer, Editor of Kishore Bangla, Chairman of Mohammadi Group of Companies and chief patron of BSK Mela Mir Mosharref Hossain, adviser of BSK Mela Mejbah Uddin, Mollah Md Abu Kausar, Dr Ehsanul Kobir Joglul, Harun Rashid Azad, Ln Alhaj Md Imran, general secretary Saiful Islam along with leaders and activists of the organization was present at the reception ceremony.

President of BSK Mela Eashin Mohammad presided over the programme.

A crest and memento were presented to Dr Manoranjon Ghoshal and Abdullah Al Mamun Jami son of late Adv Monjurul Imam.

A memoir was published on the occasion. The programme was followed by Iftar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three business establishments fined in Sylhet
Man burned to death in Bhola cotton warehouse fire
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Bangladesh Navy provides relief to 500 families at St Martin
BSK Mela hosts reception to 2 Ekushey Padak winners
Dengue: 5 more hospitalised
Faridul for further strengthening of Zakat Board
IU teachers seek PMs intervention


Latest News
BGB man among two killed in Netrokona road accident
Ex-caretaker govt adviser Rokeya Afzal dies
Metro rail to operate for 6 hours from today
Dhaka's air quality 'moderate' this morning
Clashes inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque
JU student found hanging in dormitory room
Biden congratulates Britain's King Charles III, Jill to attend coronation
Trump pleads not guilty to criminal charges
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
Most Read News
Bangabazar fire: '999' service temporarily suspended
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
Fire spreads to nearby market of Bangabazar, water shortage hampering work
It takes one more hour to douse fire: Fire DG
Bangabazar fire under control after more than 6 hrs
Massive fire at Bangabazar market, 47 firefighting units working
Bangabazar still burning after 4 hours
RFL holds dealers’ conference in Turkey
Bangabazar fire: 8 injured in Fire Service HQ attack
Vehicle movement around Bangabazar market kept suspended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft