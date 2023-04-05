

BSK Mela hosts reception to 2 Ekushey Padak winners



Word soldier of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendro and adviser of BSK Mela freedom fighter Dr Manoranjon Ghoshal received Ekushey Padak - 2023 in music and eminent politician, former president of Khulna Awami League and founder adviser of Khulna district and Mohanagar BSK Mela late Adv Monjurul Imam (posthumously) received Ekushe Padak - 2023 in Politics.



Presidium member of Bangladesh Awami League and former minister Engr Mosharrof Hossain, MP was present as chief guest at the programme.



Former information adviser to Prime Minister, Editor of the Daily Observer and chief adviser of BSK Mela Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, founder Director of the Daily Observer, Editor of Kishore Bangla, Chairman of Mohammadi Group of Companies and chief patron of BSK Mela Mir Mosharref Hossain, adviser of BSK Mela Mejbah Uddin, Mollah Md Abu Kausar, Dr Ehsanul Kobir Joglul, Harun Rashid Azad, Ln Alhaj Md Imran, general secretary Saiful Islam along with leaders and activists of the organization was present at the reception ceremony.



President of BSK Mela Eashin Mohammad presided over the programme.



A crest and memento were presented to Dr Manoranjon Ghoshal and Abdullah Al Mamun Jami son of late Adv Monjurul Imam.



A memoir was published on the occasion. The programme was followed by Iftar.



