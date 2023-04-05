Faridul for further strengthening of Zakat Board

State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan on Tuesday said it will be easy to alleviate poverty in the country if Zakat Fund and Zakat Board are strengthened.



He said this while addressing as the chief guest at the seminar titled 'Role of Zakat in Poverty Alleviation' organized by Zakat Board at Islamic Foundation's meeting room at Agargaon.



Faridul Haque Khan said that in the history of the Zakat Board, a record of Tk 10 crore was collected as Zakat in the last Ramadan. This year, it has targeted collection of Tk 20 crore as Zakat, he added.



The government passed the Zakat Fund Management Act 2023 in order to make Zakat management more organized, he said, adding that it is the moral responsibility of all to strengthen the Zakat Fund. Director General of the Prime Minister's Office Md Shahidul Islam was the special guest at the event while Islamic Foundation Director General (Additional Secretary) Md Bashirul Alam presided over the programme.



Dr Mohammad Abdur Rashid, professor of Islamic Studies Department of Dhaka University, presented the keynote on the occasion. BSS



