IU teachers seek PMs intervention

KUSHTIA, Apr 4: The teachers of Islamic University in Kushtia on Tuesday sought Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's intervention over the leaked audio conversations of the university's vice-chancellor Prof Shaikh Abdus Salam with a job seeker of the Mass Communication and Journalism Department of the university.



The teachers under the banner of Shapla Forum, an Awami League-allied teachers' platform, sought the intervention of the government in a press conference held at IUTA's teachers' lounge.



Reading a written statement out, IU Shapla Fourm's general secretary Prof M Mahbubar Rahman said that several audio clips containing conversations between the VC and a job seeker as well as different ministry officials went viral on social media that created a tense situation on the campus.



The vice-chancellor could not share any recruitment information to a job seeker as a chairman of the university's recruitment boards.



The audio clips containing conversations between the VC and a job seeker went viral on social media on February 17 where Salam was heard asking a jobseeker to bring two other candidates because it needs a quorum of at least three candidates to hold the recruitment test. The vice-chancellor gave him some advice for the test as well, Mahbub said.



In another audio clip, he was also heard telling a government official over the phone that there was no appointment without money before tenure. The image of the teaching profession on the campus has been tarnished by such conversations, he said.



When Shapla Forum submitted a written statement to the vice-chancellor asking him to clear his position in this connection, the VC claimed the conversations as his own but he did not agree to explain his position in writing.



The university authorities could not take action against any corrupted people on the campus as the vice-chancellor himself is the accused of recruitment anomaly.



'We, in this situation, sought government intervention,' he added. UNB



