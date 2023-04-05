Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 April, 2023, 11:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

VCs Leaked Conversations

IU teachers seek PMs intervention

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

KUSHTIA, Apr 4: The teachers of Islamic University in Kushtia on Tuesday sought Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's intervention over the leaked audio conversations of the university's vice-chancellor Prof Shaikh Abdus Salam with a job seeker of the Mass Communication and Journalism Department of the university.

The teachers under the banner of Shapla Forum, an Awami League-allied teachers' platform, sought the intervention of the government in a press conference held at IUTA's teachers' lounge.

Reading a written statement out, IU Shapla Fourm's general secretary Prof M Mahbubar Rahman said that several audio clips containing conversations between the VC and a job seeker as well as different ministry officials went viral on social media that created a tense situation on the campus.

The vice-chancellor could not share any recruitment information to a job seeker as a chairman of the university's recruitment boards.

The audio clips containing conversations between the VC and a job seeker went viral on social media on February 17 where Salam was heard asking a jobseeker to bring two other candidates because it needs a quorum of at least three candidates to hold the recruitment test. The vice-chancellor gave him some advice for the test as well, Mahbub said.

In another audio clip, he was also heard telling a government official over the phone that there was no appointment without money before tenure. The image of the teaching profession on the campus has been tarnished by such conversations, he said.

When Shapla Forum submitted a written statement to the vice-chancellor asking him to clear his position in this connection, the VC claimed the conversations as his own but he did not agree to explain his position in writing.

The university authorities could not take action against any corrupted people on the campus as the vice-chancellor himself is the accused of recruitment anomaly.

'We, in this situation, sought government intervention,' he added.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three business establishments fined in Sylhet
Man burned to death in Bhola cotton warehouse fire
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Bangladesh Navy provides relief to 500 families at St Martin
BSK Mela hosts reception to 2 Ekushey Padak winners
Dengue: 5 more hospitalised
Faridul for further strengthening of Zakat Board
IU teachers seek PMs intervention


Latest News
BGB man among two killed in Netrokona road accident
Ex-caretaker govt adviser Rokeya Afzal dies
Metro rail to operate for 6 hours from today
Dhaka's air quality 'moderate' this morning
Clashes inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque
JU student found hanging in dormitory room
Biden congratulates Britain's King Charles III, Jill to attend coronation
Trump pleads not guilty to criminal charges
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
Most Read News
Bangabazar fire: '999' service temporarily suspended
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
Fire spreads to nearby market of Bangabazar, water shortage hampering work
It takes one more hour to douse fire: Fire DG
Bangabazar fire under control after more than 6 hrs
Massive fire at Bangabazar market, 47 firefighting units working
Bangabazar still burning after 4 hours
RFL holds dealers’ conference in Turkey
Bangabazar fire: 8 injured in Fire Service HQ attack
Vehicle movement around Bangabazar market kept suspended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft