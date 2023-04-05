6 snatchers arrested in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 4: Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) arrested six alleged snatchers from the city's Polo Ground area on Monday night.



The arrested people were identified as Md Bablu, 28, Md Al Amin, 22, Md Arafat, 25, Md Arman Hossain, 20, Md Suruj,19 and Md Delwar Hossain,26.



Sub-Inspector (SI) Borhan Uddin, in-charge of CRB Police Outpost under Kotwali Thana told BSS that the arrested snatchers were taking preparation for a robbery to the pedestrians of the city's station road and Polo ground area at 11pm.



Based on secret information, a team of police arrested them from the said area with six knives. A case filed with Kotwali thana in this connection. BSS



