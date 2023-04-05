Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 April, 2023, 11:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Refrain from abusive usage of internet

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

Dear Sir

While many people demand high-speed internet be available across the country, the problem also lies with the inability to utilise the internet's potential. For a huge population, the internet means only a bunch of social media websites and other entertainment sites. Many in this country seem to use it in a way that can lead to depression and anxiety.

As internet is the most useful technology of modern times it helps us not only in our daily lives but also in professional lives. Internet plays a very vital role in education

However, the internet is a vast space that one cannot fully grasp. One can easily use it for productive work. Uses of the internet in education is a great platform for students to learn throughout their lifetime.For students, there are resources like Wikipedia, billions of books, videos, slides, etc. that are extremely helpful for studies, research and just to learn new things. The internet is a vast library. Therefore, there should be awareness building for students to teach them how to better utilise the internet's great potentials.

Fabiha Tarannum
Student, Brac



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Refrain from abusive usage of internet
Wage gap a barrier to women empowerment
Digital Security Act keeps choking freedom of press
Road accident fatalities and our fate
Discipline auto-rickshaw drivers
Road accidents turning seemingly unstoppable
Plastic hazards taking toll on environment
Watermelon woe


Latest News
BGB man among two killed in Netrokona road accident
Ex-caretaker govt adviser Rokeya Afzal dies
Metro rail to operate for 6 hours from today
Dhaka's air quality 'moderate' this morning
Clashes inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque
JU student found hanging in dormitory room
Biden congratulates Britain's King Charles III, Jill to attend coronation
Trump pleads not guilty to criminal charges
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
Most Read News
Bangabazar fire: '999' service temporarily suspended
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
Fire spreads to nearby market of Bangabazar, water shortage hampering work
It takes one more hour to douse fire: Fire DG
Bangabazar fire under control after more than 6 hrs
Massive fire at Bangabazar market, 47 firefighting units working
Bangabazar still burning after 4 hours
RFL holds dealers’ conference in Turkey
Bangabazar fire: 8 injured in Fire Service HQ attack
Vehicle movement around Bangabazar market kept suspended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft