Refrain from abusive usage of internet

Dear Sir



While many people demand high-speed internet be available across the country, the problem also lies with the inability to utilise the internet's potential. For a huge population, the internet means only a bunch of social media websites and other entertainment sites. Many in this country seem to use it in a way that can lead to depression and anxiety.



As internet is the most useful technology of modern times it helps us not only in our daily lives but also in professional lives. Internet plays a very vital role in education



However, the internet is a vast space that one cannot fully grasp. One can easily use it for productive work. Uses of the internet in education is a great platform for students to learn throughout their lifetime.For students, there are resources like Wikipedia, billions of books, videos, slides, etc. that are extremely helpful for studies, research and just to learn new things. The internet is a vast library. Therefore, there should be awareness building for students to teach them how to better utilise the internet's great potentials.



Fabiha Tarannum

Student, Brac