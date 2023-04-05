

Malaysia-Bangladesh ‘banana diplomacy’



According to the World Food and Agriculture Organization, the total production of bananas around the world was 69 million tons in 2000, and it has increased to 116 million tons by 2020, with a value of 31 billion US dollars. Only 15% of this production is sold in the international market. In terms of nutrition, what is the demand - the price of bananas is more or less in the market of all countries. And keeping this demand in mind, India, China, Brazil and South Africa are pushing the international banana market. For example, in the tropical island of the Philippines, bananas are not only a favourite fruit of the local population, but also an important export product.



Bananas connect its farmers with China, the country's largest export market. The results are supporting the efforts of livelihoods and farmers in the country to alleviate poverty and prosper under China-Philippines cooperation.



On the other hand, Malaysia is perfect for growing bananas. It has fertile soil, consistently warm temperatures and rain. In most places in the country, strong winds and extreme temperatures are rare. Planting bananas for export is different from planting for local consumption. Bananas are an important commercial fruit and a major export commodity in the tropics. The growing global demand for bananas has caused its harvested area to expand. However, the production of bananas in Malaysia has decreased, probably due to adverse environmental conditions and pests and diseases.



However, as a country with an agricultural economy, Bangladesh did not even make the slightest attempt to enter that market. But this time green bananas are being exported to Malaysia through Chittagong Sea port. About 4,500 kg of raw bananas will be shipped through the port on Friday. The exporting company has obtained the certificate from the plant pest control centre for the export of this shipment on Thursday. Green bananas are being exported to Malaysia through Chittagong seaport. About 4,500 kg of unripe bananas will be shipped through the port on Friday (March 31). The exporting company has obtained the certificate from the plant pest control centre for the export of this shipment on Thursday.



Ripe bananas have been exported through Chittagong port before, but this is the first time that raw bananas have been exported. Syed Munirul Haque, pest control pathologist of Chittagong seaport's plant pest control centre, confirmed this. This raw banana is being exported by Sattar International of Chittagong. Exporter's representative Touhidul Islam said that these raw bananas were collected from Shibganj in Bogra. The export value of the shipment is about five thousand dollars.



According to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data, the last ripe banana export from Bangladesh was in 2016-17 fiscal year. The export value was 6 thousand 280 dollars. Earlier in 2012, about 20 thousand kg of ripe sea bananas were exported to Poland. In all, bananas worth $14,914 were exported in 2012-13. Banana production is increasing in Bangladesh. According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), 826,000 tonnes of ripe bananas were produced in the fiscal year 2021-22. Five years ago in the fiscal year 2016-17, the production was eight lakh seven thousand tonnes.



The value of bananas in the world market is not low. According to market research firms, bananas were exported to the tune of $1,350 million in 2021. Ecuador, Philippines, Costa Rica and Colombia are the top exporting countries. And the United States, Germany, Russia, China and Belgium are the top importing countries. After successful exports of several fruits and vegetables - including guava, watermelon, and tomato - via sea route, the first shipment of green bananas is now heading for Malaysia from the Chattogram Port, adding to the list of agricultural exports by sea.



Towhidul Islam, manager of Sky-sea-land Shipping Line, clearing and forwarding (C&F) agent of Sattar International, told a local media on Friday that the ship carrying the consignment of bananas, valued at $6,000, will depart for Malaysia's Port Kelang in the afternoon. The consignment also has 17 tonnes of potatoes, he said. The price of the exported green bananas was estimated at over Tk151 per kg. This is the first time that green bananas have been exported through the Chattogram Port, according to the Plant Quarantine Station of the port.



Bananas are one of the most popular and widely consumed fruits in Bangladesh. The country is blessed with a tropical climate, which makes it an ideal place for the cultivation of bananas. Bananas are a staple food in many parts of the country, and they are used in a variety of dishes, including desserts, smoothies, and curries. In this article, we will explore the significance of bananas in Bangladesh and the different types of bananas grown in the country.



As Bangladesh moves out of the least developed country bracket, calls for diversifying the export basket, overly reliant on RMG goods, gets louder. Stakeholders said banana and fruits could be potential export items. They identified lack of patronisation as one of the biggest hindrances to developing this sector.They sought policy and funding support to create entrepreneurs, generate jobs, empower women in rural areas and boost forex earnings. But in order to export, it is necessary to develop a commercial garden first. Planned cultivation of this banana can be spread all over the country by making tissue culture seedlings. But there's a long way to go. Bananas are certainly among the most popular fruits for growers and consumers in Malaysia.



Malaysia has a competitive edge in bananas over regional countries. To sustain its competitive position in the banana market, Malaysia should address the issues and challenges and overcome the weaknesses. achieving these goals requires an intensive effort and interdisciplinary collaboration between policymakers, industry, growers, and scientists. In addition, continued investments and government supports are also crucial drivers in this realm. In summary, it is time for Malaysia and Bangladesh to adopt effective and sustainable strategic approaches to remain relevant and competitive in the global fruit exports.



Bangladesh and Malaysia can work together in this regard.



The writer is a columnist



