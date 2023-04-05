

Vision ‘Smart Bangladesh’: The relevance of Bangabandhu's dream



The bold slogan of Vision 2041, "Smart Bangladesh, "emerged from the accomplishment of Bangladesh's Vision 2021 and the mantra of digitalization and advanced technology-inclusive development, as well as the global paradigm shift in convergence of governance and development that focused on impact leadership, sustainable development, a knowledge-based society, and the evolving concepts of "smart cities" and the "smart world."



The drive toward Vision 2041 aspires to realize the striving approach to accomplish the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and make Bangladesh a high-income country as well as a prosperous nation by 2041. The Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041 is more comprehensive, goal-driven, inclusive, and effective than the Digital Bangladesh Vision 2021. The key players for the vision of "Smart Bangladesh" are the young generation of Bangladesh. And the ultimate objective of smart Bangladesh is to achieve Bangabandhu's dream of a Golden Bengal in a smart way in a smart world. It aims to foster the inclusivity of all people in Bangladesh in this smart endeavor to ensure a decent standard of living for everyone while striving to ensure a prosperous country with a lower Gini coefficient.



The vision of "Smart Bangladesh" is Sheikh Hasina's final interpretation of Bangabandhu's vision for Golden Bengal. In a scholarly article titled "Striving to Realize the Ideals of My Father," published by MIT Press Direct in its ranked journal "Innovations: Technology, Governance, Globalization" in 2021, the author, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu, highlighted the specifics of transforming Bangladesh toward a sustainable and developed country. She emphasized how digitalization liberates people from the chains of illiteracy, poverty, corruption, dictatorship, terrorism, and extremism; how it helps realize Bangabandhu's ideals by meeting the people's seven basic needs; and how the nation could develop to a smart level that can guarantee a decent standard of living for everyone.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her 2021 article explicitly mentions: "I learned from my father how to empathize with the deprived, the disadvantaged, and how to dream about building a prosperous future for them. He dreamt about creating, once again, a Sonar Bangla, or Golden Bengal, as our land was known in ancient times. He envisioned a prosperous country based on the ideals of democracy, religious tolerance, and social justice. It ultimately became his political philosophy and lodestar all through his life. I have always tried to follow his advice and example."



The Prime Minister in ibid. also opines: "My knowledge and understanding of my father's thoughts and plans -- stemming from his lifetime dedication to and thinking for the country -- have helped me translate his ideas into concrete programs. The guiding principles involve being steadfast, being empathetic to the needs of the downtrodden, and being systematic about my actions."



Connecting this Bangabandhu's dream for emancipation of the people from illiteracy and poverty, for preparing a science and technology-driven young generation, and for the provision of economic freedom for all people, for a prosperous country based on the ideals of democracy, religious tolerance, and social justice, Bangabandhu's daughter, Sheikh Hasina, got inspiration from his thoughts to build a "Smart Bangladesh" in today's digital world. According to Sheikh Hasina in ibid: "My father's dream was to build an independent Bangladesh that would facilitate a better life for all the people in the country and change their destiny. The important point is that he was always thinking and believed that conditions could be improved through innovations. His thoughts and beliefs became my inspiration and education."



The Prime Minister alleges in ibid. that undoubtedly Bangladesh has one of Asia's fastest-expanding economies. The GDP has constantly increased since 2010 at a rate of greater than 6% yearly; it approached 8% in 2019, although the pandemic has caused a slight setback. Sheikh Hasina in ibid furthermore claims that this tremendous development within a decade did not occur by chance or a miracle. It has occurred because of well-thought-out initiatives, grassroots efforts, and the entrepreneurial spirit of our people, who are resolute in their resolve to tackle our challenges. It is the outcome of the blood, sweat, toil, and tears of hardworking farmers, garment workers, and expatriates from other countries. It is the result of enterprises, both large and small, that have been carefully coordinated and fostered by the government.



Sheikh Hasina, the prime minister of Bangladesh and the daughter of the Father of the Nation, possesses a bold leadership attitude that is impact-focused, visionary, and relevant to the order of the time, and that is what leads her to put forward "Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041" in a timely manner with the success of her previously set-forth "Digital Bangladesh Vision 2021." Both the visions-"Digital Bangladesh" and "Smart Bangladesh"-are the means to achieve the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's dream of "Golden Bengal" (Sonar Bangla). The ambitious objectives of Smart Bangladesh, however, cannot be accomplished by the Prime Minister, Sheik Hasina, alone. In this sense, the transmission of an impact-focused leadership sense to younger generations is inevitable, and so it calls for bridging enlightened and impact-conscious young leadership with mainstream state leadership.



The writer is a Professor of the Faculty of Business Administration, AIUB



It is the indomitable spirit of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that drives us forward, and we dare not rest till we achieve all his dreams," Sheikh Hasina writes in the conclusion of her scholarly writeup, "Striving to Realize the Ideals of My Father." 