Shamsul Haque Fakir PIROJPUR: Advocate Md Shamsul Haque Fakir, senior member of District Lawyers' Association and father of Pirojpur Press Club President Md Shafiul Haque Mithu and Staff Reporter of the Daily Jay Jay Din Jahirul Haque Titu, died at his residence on Ukilpara Road in the town at 4am on Tuesday. He was 91.



He had been suffering from old-age complications for long.



His namaz-e-janaza was held on Old Eidgah Field at 2 pm on Tuesday.



Later on, he was buried at the municipal graveyard in the town.



He left behind his wife, two sons, three daughters, grandchildren, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



Rashida Begum

PORSHA, NAOGAON: Rashida Begum, mother of Tentulia Union Parishad Member Shahidul Islam and maternal aunt of Porsha Upazila Correspondent of The Daily Observer Rois Uddin and in the district, died at her residence at Porsha Gabirakuri on Monday afternoon. She was 75.



She had been suffering from various diseases including of old-age complications for long.



Her namaz-e-janaza was held on Porsha Marcus Mosque premises at 10 am on Tuesday.



Later on, she was buried at Porsha Central Graveyard.



She left behind her husband, descendents, relatives and many well-wishers to mourn her death.



Goletaz Begum

MIRZAGANJ, PATUAKHALI: Goletaz Begum, mother of the owner of Khan News Agency Md Altaf Hossain Khan in the upazila of the district, died of old-age complications at Mirzaganj Upazila Health Complex at 12am on Monday. She was 90.



Her namaz-e-janaza was held in Purba Subidkhali Village of the upazila at 3pm on Monday.



Later on, she was buried at her family graveyard in the area.



She left behind four sons, five daughters and many well-wishers to mourn her death.



Belayet Hossain Akon

PIROJPUR: Freedom Fighter (FF) Belayet Hossain Akon, younger brother of FF commander late Captain Altab Hossain, of Mathbaria Upazila in the district died at a hospital in Dhaka on Sunday. He was 68.



His namaz-e-janaza was held in Betmore Village of the upazila.



Later on, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in the area.



FF Belayet Hossain left behind his wife, one son, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



Rawshan Ara

BARISHAL: Rawshan Ara, mother of Barishal Reporters' Unity Member Bayezid Pannu, died at a hospital in Dhaka on Saturday night. She was 80.



She had been suffering from old-age complications for long.