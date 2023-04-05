Video
Home Countryside

Man dies falling from bridge at Manda

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

MANDA, NAOGAON, Apr 4: A man has died after falling from an under construction bridge in Manda Upazila of the district recently.

The deceased was identified as Anwar Hossain, 45, a resident of Bheramara Upazila of Kushtia District.

Local sources said a bridge has been constructed over the Atrai River in Jotbajar area of the upazila. Anwar Hossain along with other labourers was working there at around 5 pm. At one stage of working, Anwar fell from the under construction bridge accidentally, which left him seriously injured.

His co-workers rescued him and immediately took to Manda Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Anwar Hossain dead.

Being informed, police visited the scene.

Officer-in-Charge of Manda Police Station Nur-A-Alam Siddiquee confirmed the incident.


