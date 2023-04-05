Video
Home Countryside

Engineer crushed under train in Narsingdi

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent


NARSINGDI, Apr 4: An engineer was crushed under a train in Ghorashal of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Khorshed Alam, 45, hailed from Saturia Upazila in Manikganj District. He was a sub-assistant engineer of Ghorashal Thermal Power Station and lived with his family at Madhabi Quarter of that power station.

According to Railway Police, Khorshed Alam was going to Tongi riding by a motorcycle in the morning. On the way, the Chattogram-bound Sonar Bangla Express Train hit him while he was crossing the railway line in Ghorashal Chamrab area at 9 am. He died on the spot.

Narsingdi Railway Police Outpost Sub-Inspector Saiful Islam confirmed the incident.


