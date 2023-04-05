Road accidents claim seven lives in five districts

Seven people have been killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Barishal, Gopalganj, Narsingdi, Madaripur and Noakhali, in two days.



BARISHAL: Two people were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Monday.



The accident took place in front of Youth Development Training Centre on the Barishal-Patuakhali highway under Bakerganj Upazila in the afternoon.



The deceased were identified as Ferdous and Kabir Chowkider, 55. Kabir Chowkider was a resident of Amlibaria Village under Rangabali Upazila of Patuakhali District while Ferdous was a professional motorcycle driver.



The injured person is Hasan, cousin brother of deceased Kabir.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bakerganj Police Station (PS) SM Maksudur Rahman said Kabir and his cousin brother Hasan were going to Barishal from the house in the afternoon riding by a rented motorcycle driven by Ferdous. A pickup van and a covered van were collided head-on in front of Bakerganj Youth Development Training Centre. At one stage, the pickup van rammed into the motorcycle after being hit by the covered van. The accident left Kabir dead on the spot and Ferdous and Hasan seriously injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH).



Later on, Ferdous succumbed to his injuries at the SBMCH while undergoing treatment.



The family members of Ferdous took his body to home from the hospital while the body of Kabir was kept at Bakerganj Upazila Health Complex.



However, the law enforcers have seized the pickup van, but its driver and the covered van driver along with his vehicle managed to flee the scene.



Legal action will be taken in this connection, the OC added.



GOPALGANJ: A man was killed after being hit by a truck in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Monday noon.



The accident took place on the Bhatiapara-Maijkandi road in Khayerhaat area of the upazila at around 2 pm.



The deceased was identified as Monwar Shikder, 50, a resident of the area. He was a vegetable trader by profession.



Quoting locals, Kashiani PS OC Firoz Alam said a speedy truck ran over the man when he was crossing the road in Khayerhaat area at noon, which left him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.



However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



NARSINGDI: A schoolboy was killed and another injured when a three-wheeler hit their motorcycle in Palash Upazila of the district on Monday morning.



The deceased was identified as Sakibur Rahman, 16, son of Md Malek Mia of Dakkhin Daora Village in the upazila. He was a tenth grader student of a local school.



The injured person is Rakibul Islam, 18, brother of the deceased.



Palash PS OC Md Elias Mia said the accident occurred in Dakshin Daora Village on the Taltali Charsindur road at around 9 am when a three-wheeler hit a motorcycle carrying the brothers while they were on the way to a training centre.



Sakibur died on the spot and Rakibul was injured at that time.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The injured was rescued and admitted to to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital.



However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



MADARIPUR: Two people were killed and another was injured in a collision between a bus and a pickup van on the Dhaka-Barishal highway in Rajoir Upazila of the district on Sunday night.



The accident took place in Babnatola area of the upazila at around 10:30 pm.



The deceased were identified as Abu Sayeed Mia, 22, son of Nuru Mia, a resident of Boul Village, and Alam Sheikh, son of Amzad Sheikh, from Kalia Upazila in Narail District.



The injured person is Abu Musa, 25.



Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Mostafapur Highway PS Ruhul Amin said a Dhaka-bound bus collided head-on with a vegetable-laden pickup van in Babnatola area on the highway at night when it was going towards Barishal, which left three people critically injured.



The injured were rescued by locals and taken to Rajoir Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred them to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in crtical condition.



Later on, Abu Sayeed and Alam Sheikh succumbed to their injuries at the medical college hospital while undergoing treatment.

Injured Abu Musa was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.



However, legal steps will be taken in this regard, the SI added.



NOAKHALI: A young man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.



The accident took place in front of Selim Poultry Farm at Ward No. 4 under Char Aman Ullah Union of the upazila at around 10 am.



The deceased was identified as Md Rubel Mia, 19, son of Azimur Rahman, a resident of Sataisdon area in the upazila.



Quoting locals, Char Jabbar PS OC Dev Priyo Das said a speedy tractor overturned into a roadside ditch and crushed a young boy on the road as its driver lost control over its steering, which left Rubel dead on the spot and another injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took him to Subarnachar Upazila Health Complex.



Being informed, police went there and recovered the body from the scene.



Necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



