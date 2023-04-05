Video
Home Countryside

Two siblings, 13 houses, five shops burnt in three districts

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondents

Two siblings were burnt to death and at least 13 houses and five shops have been gutted by fire in separate incidents in three districts- Shariatpur, Netrakona and Munshiganj, in three days.

SHARIATPUR: Two siblings were burnt to death after a fire broke out at their house in Bhedarganj Upazila of the district.

They died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka at around 4:30 am on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Samia, 11, and her brother Arafat, 11, children of Mansur Dhali of Ashraf Beparir Kandi Village under Sakhipur Union in Bhedarganj Upazila.

Meanwhile, their sister Mim, 13, was seriously injured in the incident and is currently undergoing treatment.
The fire incident took place at their house at around 10:30 pm on Monday.

According to police and local sources, Mansur Dhali's two daughters and one son were sleeping in a room on Monday night. Suddenly, a fire broke out in the room at around 10:30 pm. Neighbours came and brought the fire under control after an hour of effort.

On information, the fire service personnel rescued the children with the help of local residents and sent them to Dhaka, where the duo died while undergoing treatment at around 4:30 am on Tuesday.

Bhedarganj Fire Service Acting Station Officer GM Amir Hossain confirmed the incident.

NETRAKONA: At least 13 dwelling houses were gutted by fire that broke out at a village in Muzaffarpur Union of Kendua Upazila in the district on Sunday.

The fire originated from an electric short circuit at a house of one Rubel Mia, and soon engulfed the adjacent houses, said Kendua Fire Station In-Charge Bipul Ghosh.

On information, the fire service personnel rushed there and with the help of locals, doused the blaze.

The victims claimed that valuables worth about Tk 20 lakh were completely damaged due to the fire.

Meanwhile, Kendua Upazila Nirbahi Officer Kaberi Jalal and Muzaffarpur Union Parishad Chairman Mohammad Zakir Alam Bhuiyan visited the scene.

Besides, the upazila administration distributed dry foods and quilts among the affected families.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Five shops were gutted by fire that broke out at Bhagyakul Bazar in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

According to Sreenagar Fire Service Station and local sources, the fire originated from electric short circuit in a grocery shop of one Shibu Shaha at around 10am and soon engulfed adjacent shops.

Being informed, a team of Fire Service rushed in and brought the fire under control after one hour of frantic effort.
According to the affected shop owners, the estimated loss caused by the fire is worth about Tk 50 lakh.


