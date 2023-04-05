Man gets life term in rape case

NATORE, Apr 4: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for raping a child in 2002.



Natore Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Abdur Rahim handed down the verdict in presence of the accused.



The condemned convict is Raju Hossain, son of Mojibar Rahaman, a resident of Dhananjoy Village.



The court also fined him Tk 20,000.



Special Public Prosecutor of the court Anisur Rahaman confirmed the matter. According to the prosecution, the accused raped a child after taking her to a sugarcane field in Madhobpur Village on July 3, 2002.



Later on, the victim disclosed the matter to her family members.



Her aunt lodged a case with the police station concerned on July 5, 2002. After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court.



Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



