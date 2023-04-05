Video
Wednesday, 5 April, 2023, 11:28 AM
2 minors drown in Rajshahi, Pirojpur

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Our Correspondents

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Pirojpur, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A minor child drowned in a pond while playing near his house in Mohanpur Upazila of the district.

The incident took place in Bhaturia Village under Bakshimail Union of the upazila on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Faim Hossain, 2, son of Monarul Islam, a resident of the area.

Local sources said Faim fell in a pond next to his house while he was playing beside it, and drowned.

Later on, the family members saw his body and recovered it from the pond.

Officer-in-Charge of Mohanpur Police Station Salim Badshah confirmed the incident.

PIROJPUR: A one-and-six-year-old minor child drowned in a water body in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad, son of Shahidul Sarder of Satkachima Village under Pirojpur Sadar Union in the upazila.

Mother of the deceased Maksuda Begum said Mohammad fell in a water body next to the house while he was playing beside it.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.


