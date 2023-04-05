Govt paddy procurement drive fails in Rajshahi

Video
Home Countryside

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Apr 4: Despite time extension two times, paddy and rice were not supplied to the food godown in Duragpur Upazila of the district.

 According to upazila food controller office sources, the government paddy and rice collection campaign started by November 17, 2022 and continued till December 8. During this time, not a single gram of paddy was collected. Later on, the collection time was extended up to February 28.

But in the last four months, government godown didn't get any response of paddy supply.

Upazila Food Controller Office sources said, farmers are selling paddy at the wholesale market at the higher rate.
There are eight mills in the upazila; of these, three mills can give paddy and rice.

Mainul Islam, upazila food controller inspector and acting officer (godown), said, this season, a total of 312 metric tons (mt) paddy collection was targeted at Tk 28 per kg while 97 mt rice at Tk 42 per kg; but despite time extension, paddy was not collected; only 80 mt of rice have been collected out of targeted 97 mt.

Farmer Abdul Alim of Debipur Village in Durgapur Municipality said, paddy-rice  prices are higher in bazaars compared to the government rate; coarse paddy is selling at Tk 34 per kg, coarse rice at Tk 52 and fine rice at Tk 65 per kg.

Upazila Food Control Officer Mohammad Ali said, farmers are showing reluctance in giving paddy to gthe odown because of the higher market price. That is why, paddy was not collected, he added.



