NEW DELHI, Apr 4: India has rejected Chinese attempts to rename places in what New Delhi regards as its eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.



China and India fought a war along parts of their poorly demarcated 3,800km (2,360-mile) frontier in 1962 and clashes in mountainous regions in recent years have seriously strained relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours. AL JAZEERA