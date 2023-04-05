Russia ready for meeting between Lavrov, Blinken in UN headquarters

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 4: Russia is ready to a possible meeting between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the Minister's visit to the UN Headquarters on April 24-25 if the US side has the desire to meet, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at a press conference.



"I think that depends on two factors. First, where Secretary Blinken will be at that time, and on his ability and willingness to meet with our Foreign Minister," the Russian diplomat said.



The Russian side has never "run away from whatever meetings with those people who want these meetings," he noted.



"If such a meeting is requested, I presume that Minister Lavrov will be ready to meet Secretary Blinken," Nebenzya added. TASS



