Wednesday, 5 April, 2023, 11:27 AM
Pakistan SC orders for Punjab polls be held in May

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4: Polls must be held for the assembly in Pakistan's most populous province next month, the Supreme Court declared Tuesday, voiding a bid to delay voting in Punjab and handing a political victory to opposition leader Imran Khan.

Pakistan has been in political turmoil for a year since Khan was ousted as prime minister last April through a no-confidence vote and replaced by a coalition he has harried with parliamentary manoeuvring and popular rallies calling for snap           elections.

In January, Khan dissolved the provincial assemblies in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eastern Punjab where his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party held majorities -- a move designed to pile more pressure on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Under Pakistan's constitution, elections should have been scheduled within 90 days -- a deadline just days away.

However the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) pushed back polling day to October, when a general election is also due, blaming a lack of funds and security threats.

Pakistan's Supreme Court -- which took up the case on its own initiative -- on Tuesday declared the delay "unconstitutional, without lawful authority or jurisdiction".

"Neither the constitution nor the law empowers the commission to extend the date of elections beyond the 90 days," read the decision seen by AFP.

The court ordered the government to unlock funds for an election in Punjab -- Pakistan's most populous province -- to be held by     May 14.

A separate application should be made to determine the date of Khyber Pakhtukhwa's polls, the panel of three Supreme Court judges said.    AFP


