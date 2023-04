28 players share lead after 2nd round

Twenty eight players are sharing the lead in the points table with-maximum two points after the second round matches of-Int'l Rating Chess tournament now being held at the Bangladesh Chess Federation hall-room.



They are GM Ziaur Rahman, IM Mohammad Minhaz Uddin, CM Manon Reja Neer, FM Mehdi Hasan Parag, FM Subrota Biswas, CM Nayem Haque, Md. Zahid Choudhury, FM Khandaker Aminul Islam, Din Mohammad, CM Md. Sharif Hossain, FM Mohammad Javed, Md. Abu Hanif, M. Sirajul Islam, Md. Sajidul Haque, Md. Sariatullah, Md. Masum Hossain, Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Tutul Dhar, Feroz Ahmed, Md.



Sagor, Abdul Momin, FM md. Saif Uddin, WCM Ahmed Walijah, WFM noshin Anjum, Sangram Das, Siam Chowdhury, Rubel Hossain and Md Nasir Uddin.



The second round matches were held today (Tuesday) with GM Zia beat A B Bappi, Abdullah Al Raison split point with FM Tahsin Tyajwar Zia, CM Neer beat Reasat-E-Noor, IM Minhaz defeated Neloy Debnath, FM Parag outplayed Wadifa Ahmed, FM Subrota beat Sabujur Rahman, CM Nayem defeated Warsuia Khusbu, Zahid beat FM Syed Mahfuzur Rahman, FM Amin beat Sabyachchi, Din outclassed CM Sawket Bin Osman Shaon, CM Sharif defeated Tipu Sultan, FM Javed beat Israt Jahan Diba, and Hanif beat Rabiul Islam.



The third round matches will be held today (Wednesday) from 2 PM at same venue. BSS