

Bashundhara Kings in semis



D Gomez gifted the freedom fighters' team an own goal, a chance to move forward in the 35th minute of the match. The Brazilian striker was probably looking for an opportunity to make up that mistake. He succeeded to level the margin for the team netting in the 42nd minute.



He even took a lead for the winners scoring his third and the team's second in the 79th minute of the match. After he put Bashundhara ahead with a pair of goals, his compatriot Robinho added another one in the 82nd minute and sealed the 3-1 win.



After a five-week break the local football events including Federation Cup has returned to the field on Tuesday. In the first match of the knockout phase of the Federation Cup, Bashundhara won the match by showing clear dominance.



