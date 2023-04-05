Gopalganj SC, Fakirerpool YMC post win in BCL

Gopalganj Sporting Club and Fakirerpool Young Men's Club won their respective matches of the Bangladesh Championship League football held on Tuesday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.



In the day's first match, Gopalganj Sporting Club beat NoFeL Sporting Club by a solitary goal, with Iftesham scored the decisive goal for Gopalganj in the 82nd minute of the match.



In the day's second match, Fakirerpool Young Men's Club defeated Swadhinata Krira Sangha by 3-1 goals.



In the proceeding, Musa, Irfan and Shanto scored one goal each for the winners' in the 36th, 39th and 44th minutes respectively, while Rasedul netted the lone goal for the losers' in the 50th minute of the match from a penalty. BSS



