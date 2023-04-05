Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 April, 2023, 11:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Gopalganj SC, Fakirerpool YMC post win in BCL

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Gopalganj Sporting Club and Fakirerpool Young Men's Club won their respective matches of the Bangladesh Championship League football held on Tuesday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

In the day's first match, Gopalganj Sporting Club beat NoFeL Sporting Club by a solitary goal, with Iftesham scored the decisive goal for Gopalganj in the 82nd minute of the match.

In the day's second match, Fakirerpool Young Men's Club defeated Swadhinata Krira Sangha by 3-1 goals.

In the proceeding, Musa, Irfan and Shanto scored one goal each for the winners' in the 36th, 39th and 44th minutes respectively, while Rasedul netted the lone goal for the losers' in the 50th minute of the match from a penalty.      BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
28 players share lead after 2nd round
Bashundhara Kings in semis
Australian women cricketers get hefty pay rise
Gopalganj SC, Fakirerpool YMC post win in BCL
Bijoy hits another century as Abahani keep winning spree
Shakib Al Hasan opts out of IPL
Tigers in last hour's nightmare after starting good
Barca call on Liga boss to quit over ref corruption affair


Latest News
BGB man among two killed in Netrokona road accident
Ex-caretaker govt adviser Rokeya Afzal dies
Metro rail to operate for 6 hours from today
Dhaka's air quality 'moderate' this morning
Clashes inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque
JU student found hanging in dormitory room
Biden congratulates Britain's King Charles III, Jill to attend coronation
Trump pleads not guilty to criminal charges
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
Most Read News
Bangabazar fire: '999' service temporarily suspended
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
Fire spreads to nearby market of Bangabazar, water shortage hampering work
It takes one more hour to douse fire: Fire DG
Bangabazar fire under control after more than 6 hrs
Massive fire at Bangabazar market, 47 firefighting units working
Bangabazar still burning after 4 hours
RFL holds dealers’ conference in Turkey
Bangabazar fire: 8 injured in Fire Service HQ attack
Vehicle movement around Bangabazar market kept suspended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft