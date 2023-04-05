Bijoy hits another century as Abahani keep winning spree

Opener Anamul Haque Bijoy hit his consecutive second and overall third century in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) as Abahani registered its seventh straight victory, crushing Prime Bank Cricket Club by 141 runs at BKSP-3 ground on Tuesday.



Bijoy led the charge with 127 ball-153, a knock that included with 13 fours and five sixes as Abahani racked up 336-6 after being asked to bat first. His opening partner Naim Sheikh also continued his rich vein of form, hitting 94 off 102 that studded with nine fours and five sixes. Afif Hossain contributed with 47 ball-53.

Prime Bank's Afghanistan recruit Karim Jant took 4-63.



Prime Bank were bowled out for just 195 in 37.2 overs after failing to deal with Tanzim Hasan Sakib's pace. Sakib ripped through Prime Bank's batting line up with 4 -34. Yasir Ali with 34 runs was the top-scorer for Prime Bank while Nasir Hossain made 28.



Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club recorded their sixth victory in seven matches with a 31-run win over Gazi Group Cricketers at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium. Indian recruit Parvez Rasool was instrumental in the victory with his allround show.



Opting to bat first, Sheikh Jamal put up 251-8 with Parvez Rasool making highest 48 not out and Ziaur Rahman adding 45. Husna Habib Mehedi took 3-51 for Gazi Group.



Gazi Group, however, were wrapped up for 220 in 47.3 overs to concede the defeat. Rasool claimed 4-30 to slice the batting line up of Gazi Group. Opener Habibur Rahman with 55 was the top-scorer for the side.



Meanwhile, Legends of Rupganj conceded their first defeat in seven matches in the DPL when Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club beat them by 25 runs at BKSP-4 ground on Tuesday.



Thanks to opener Imtiaz Hossain Tanna's 100, Rupganj Tigers compiled 287-5 after being sent to bat first. Captain Naeem Islam made 66 and Ankit Bawne scored 65. Captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Abdul Halim took two wickets apiece.



Legends of Rupganj, however, were shot out for 262 in 48.2 overs despite Parvez Hossain Emon's fluent 111 and Chirag Jani's fighting 94. Pacer Mukidul Islam Mugdho's 5-21 was instrumental in Rupganj Tigers victory. BSS



