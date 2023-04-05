

Shakib Al Hasan opts out of IPL



Indian carried a report that Shakib informed Kolkata Knight Riders about this development on Sunday. The franchise will begin the process of seeking a replacement once it gets a nod from the IPL.



According to media report, Shakib told KKR that he would be busy playing for Bangladesh in this period, and also mentioned that he has "personal issues to attend to", which would keep him away from the IPL.



Liton Das was the other player to have been obtained by KKR alongside Shakib. Other Bangladesh player Mustafizur Rahman was retained by Delhi Capitals and had already joined his side as he was not in the red ball contract of BCB.



But Shakib and Liton, being a captain and vice-captain of the Test team and also the integral part of the longer version format had to play against the Ireland in the one-off Test, which ends on April 8.



Bangladesh then has the commitment of playing three ODIs against Ireland in Chelmsford in England on May 9, 12 and 14. It meant, Liton and Shakib will be available for April 8 to May 1.



Liton however still remains the part of KKR and there was no confirmation or clarity on whether he too will opt out of the IPL.



On December 22, the day before the auction, the IPL had informed teams about the availability of overseas players. At the time, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had informed the IPL about the "limited availability" of its players. The BCB told the IPL that the Bangladesh players selected for the Ireland series would be "available from 8 April to 1 May." �BSS



