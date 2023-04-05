

Tigers in last hour's nightmare after starting good



Winning the toss at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, Ireland opted to bat first with seven new caps!



Opener James McCollum, skipper Andrew Balbirnie, speedsters Mark Adair and left arm-orthodox Andy McBrine are the regular cogs of Irish Test squad as they surprisingly dropped experienced campaigners like Paul Stirling and George Dockrell. The most experienced Test player among the existing Ireland players Peter Moor made his debut for Ireland, who earlier played eight Tests for Zimbabwe.



Visiting skipper's decision of batting first on greenish wicket, surprised cricket whizzes and they started paying from the early loosing top three batters in the first session of the day to post 65 runs as Murray Commins (5), McCollum (15) and Balbirnie (16) returned to the dugout before lunch.



Ireland took control of the game during post-lunch session as 74-run 4th wicket partnership between Harry Tector and Curtis Campher dominated over host bowlers throughout the first hour of that session. But Bangladesh bowlers retained their domination again before the tea session picking three more wickets as Tector got out just after completing a half-century on debut while Campher was dismissed on 34.



Moor failed to colour his comeback in known Bangladeshi environment, who scored one coming to bat at 6. Couple of 30-plus knocks from the Irish tail-enders Lorcan Tucker (37) and Mark Adair (32) helped Ireland to suppress 200-run milestone and stopped on 214 runs.



Taijul completed his 11th five-for in Test cricket spending 58 runs while Mehidy Miraz and Ebadot Hossain shared two wickets each. Shoriful Islam picked the rest. Shakib Al Hasan's reluctance to bowl surprised many as the leading Bangladesh wicket taker came-up with the ball in the 65th over and delivered three overs only!



Bangladesh however, got chance to bat for 11 overs and lost both the openers within these overs. Bangladesh surprisingly, didn't consider any of their regular openers Shadman Islam and Mahmudul Hasan Joy to pair with Tamim. They choose one-down batter Najmul Hossain Shanto as the opener, who became played-on in the very first ball he faced while Tamim got out in the last ball of the day scoring 21 runs.



Mominul Haque was batting on 12, will resume batting today with a new partner.



Adair and McBrine shared the Bangladesh wickets between them.



The behavior of wicket in the first day however, was astonishing as it saw the collapse of 12 wickets, six of which had fallen in post-tea session!



