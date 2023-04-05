WB forecasts 5.2pc GDP growth in FY23

World Bank's Bangladesh resident office predicts 5.2 per cent GDP growth for the ongoing financial year.



It is 1.3 percentage points lower than the government's revised forecast of 6.5 per cent for the running 2022-2023 (FY23) financial year.



Abdoulaye Seck, country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan came up with this new prediction at releasing the Bangladesh Development Update April 2023, titled 'Trade Reform: An Urgent Agenda' at the World Bank (WB) Dhaka office on Tuesday.



The WB country director said that banking companies need to be aligned with international standards.



Calling for the market to determine the exchange rates to reduce pressure on forex reserves, he said, "If Bangladesh Bank lets the market determine the exchange rates based on demand and supply it will bring more remittance and encourage exports."

Abdoulaye Seck also observed that low imports have slowed down the country's investment and growth.



He said economic growth is slowing down due to rising inflation and its negative impact on household incomes and firms' input costs, as well as energy shortages, import restrictions, and monetary policy tightening.



The projection is down from 7.2 per cent growth in the previous year. However, the Washington-based lender in January said the economy is expected to pick up again and return towards its potential pace in FY24.



According to the World Bank, Bangladesh was hard hit by spillovers from the changing global environment. The country was priced out of global energy markets and unable to meet the energy needs of households and businesses.



In the meeting the other World Bank economists said balance of payment is under pressure and the country's financial account is also facing various challenges as a result foreign direct investments is not happening as per desired levels.