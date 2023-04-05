Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 April, 2023, 11:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

PHP-POSCO builds, hands over 11 houses to homeless in Noakhali

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Staff Correspondent

PHP-POSCO builds, hands over 11 houses to homeless in Noakhali

PHP-POSCO builds, hands over 11 houses to homeless in Noakhali

CHATTOGRAM, April 4: South Korean company POSCO International and the industrial group PHP Family jointly Provided 11 paved houses to homeless families at 4 no Char Wapda Union of Subarnachar, Noakhali on Monday.

Each of these 600 square feet three-room houses have two bedrooms, living room, balcony, bathroom and kitchen and are built for families who have their own land but cannot afford to build a house. The cost of constructing each house is Tk 4 lakh 70 thousand .

Managing Director of PHP Family Mohammad Iqbal Hossain said, 'It is really a challenge for the government alone to ensure housing for the poor people across the country. So we have taken this initiative to help the government. '

Earlier last December, 5 houses were constructed and handed over in the same area Sungchul Kim, Executive Vice President of POSCO International of South Korea, Ahsanul Alam, Head of Commercial of POSCO-Bangladesh, Senior Manager Daniel Lee, Country Manager SJ Kong, Noakhali Rural Development Society (NRDS) Executive Director Abdul Awal ,UP Chairman Abdul Mannan Bhuiyan and Beneficiary family members were also present at the handover ceremony.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WB forecasts 5.2pc GDP growth in FY23
PHP-POSCO builds, hands over 11 houses to homeless in Noakhali
Pvt sector credit growth hits 11-month low in Feb
10m families to get essentials thru smart cards: Minister
Bankers welcome proposed tougher law on willful defaulters
BD GDP expected to grow by 5.3pc in FY23: ADB
Govt to import 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG, 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertilizer
Australia bans TikTok on government devices


Latest News
BGB man among two killed in Netrokona road accident
Ex-caretaker govt adviser Rokeya Afzal dies
Metro rail to operate for 6 hours from today
Dhaka's air quality 'moderate' this morning
Clashes inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque
JU student found hanging in dormitory room
Biden congratulates Britain's King Charles III, Jill to attend coronation
Trump pleads not guilty to criminal charges
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
Most Read News
Bangabazar fire: '999' service temporarily suspended
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
Fire spreads to nearby market of Bangabazar, water shortage hampering work
It takes one more hour to douse fire: Fire DG
Bangabazar fire under control after more than 6 hrs
Massive fire at Bangabazar market, 47 firefighting units working
Bangabazar still burning after 4 hours
RFL holds dealers’ conference in Turkey
Bangabazar fire: 8 injured in Fire Service HQ attack
Vehicle movement around Bangabazar market kept suspended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft