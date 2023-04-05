

PHP-POSCO builds, hands over 11 houses to homeless in Noakhali



Each of these 600 square feet three-room houses have two bedrooms, living room, balcony, bathroom and kitchen and are built for families who have their own land but cannot afford to build a house. The cost of constructing each house is Tk 4 lakh 70 thousand .



Managing Director of PHP Family Mohammad Iqbal Hossain said, 'It is really a challenge for the government alone to ensure housing for the poor people across the country. So we have taken this initiative to help the government. '



Earlier last December, 5 houses were constructed and handed over in the same area Sungchul Kim, Executive Vice President of POSCO International of South Korea, Ahsanul Alam, Head of Commercial of POSCO-Bangladesh, Senior Manager Daniel Lee, Country Manager SJ Kong, Noakhali Rural Development Society (NRDS) Executive Director Abdul Awal ,UP Chairman Abdul Mannan Bhuiyan and Beneficiary family members were also present at the handover ceremony.



