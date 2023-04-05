Pvt sector credit growth hits 11-month low in Feb

The private sector credit growth hits a 11-month low in February amid a liquidity shortage and economic woes in the country.

According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, private sector credit growth dropped to 12.14 per cent in February from 12.62 per cent in January.



The growth in February was the lowest after March 2022 when it was at 11.29 per cent. The growth was 13.97 per cent in November and 12.89 per cent in December 2022.



Bankers said private sector credit growth declined in February mainly due to liquidity shortage in the country's banking sector.



Excess liquidity in the banking sector has steadily decreased over the past few months due to various factors, such as increased dollar sales by the Bangladesh Bank amid a dollar shortage in banks, lower deposit rates, rising inflationary pressure, and cash withdrawals following bank loan scandals.



According to central bank data, the amount of excess liquidity in banks dropped to Tk 1.37 lakh crore in January 2023 compared with Tk 1.45 lakh crore in December 2022. The liquidity in excess of statutory liquidity was Tk 2.03 lakh crore in June 2022.



The country's economy has been struggling with some challenges, including high inflation, foreign exchange volatility, dollar shortage, and energy crisis, which have collectively resulted in a reduction in business production, bankers said.



Given the current economic situation, many businesses are reluctant to seek bank loans, they said.



BB sold over $10 billion from July 2022 to February 2023 to banks to address the dollar shortage in the financial sector which, in its turn, mopped up an equivalent amount of local currency from the banking system.



The private sector credit growth reached 14.07 per cent in August 2022, hitting nearly BB monetary policy's target of 14.1 per cent for FY23. The BB reduced the private sector credit growth target for FY23 to 14.01 per cent from 14.8 per cent of FY22 to control inflationary pressure.



Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics reported that the overall inflation in August and September of FY23 rose to over 9 per cent, the highest since FY2010-11.



However, inflation rate began to decline gradually, reaching 9.1 per cent in September, 8.91 per cent in October, 8.85 per cent in November, and 8.71 per cent in December 2022. In 2023, the overall inflation rate dropped further to 8.57 per cent in January, but rose in February to 8.78 per cent.



After the withdrawal of Covid-containment strict restrictions for the last time in August 2021, the private sector credit growth started growing.



However, high imports have led to instabilities on both commodity and currency markets in the country. The foreign currency reserves in Bangladesh dropped to $32.33 billion on February 28, 2023 from $48.6 billion in August 2021.



The exchange rate rose sharply to Tk 107 from Tk 84.8 against US dollar within a year.BB approved floating exchange rate of dollars on September 14, 2022.



