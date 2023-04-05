Video
Wednesday, 5 April, 2023, 11:25 AM
Business

Bankers welcome proposed tougher law on willful defaulters

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Correspondent

Top bankers have welcomed proposed tough laws on willful defaulters and sought a speedy disposal of default loan cases as habitual defaulters are benefiting from the lengthy hold-ups in settling the disputes.

For effective implementation of proposed changes in the recently approved bank company act, money loan courts need to be strengthened to prevent willful defaulters from taking advantage of the weak judicial system, in their view.

According to bankers, some cases filed with the Artha Rin Adalat (money loan court) are pending for 8-10 years and willful defaulters are banking on the delay to find legal loopholes for a way out of their obligations.

In many cases, these habitual defaulters manage to secure a stay order from the court delaying the legal process further. That is why bankers demanded a reform of the money loan court to recover the default loan from willful defaulters.

The draft Bank Companies (Amendment) Act 2023 has recently been approved in the regular meeting of the Cabinet and is expected to be placed before parliament in September.

The draft of the newly amended law has provided a definition of willful defaulters. It said no more than three people from one family can become directors of a bank, a provision that aims to reduce family dominance in bank's board of directors.

In addition, several amendments have been brought to the new law, including a ban on foreign travel of willful defaulters, and the eligibility criteria for being a bank director.

Selim RF Hussain, chairman of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) and the managing director of Brac Bank said  "The new amendments to Bank Companies Act on the willful defaulters is a good initiative if enforced properly."

When asked whether the banks will identify the willful defaulters or the central bank will, he said, "We do not know yet. But banks can assess the intention of borrowers, and whether they want to pay or not."

He said our legal framework is very weak. Many big defaulters exploit the system. This cannot be done in other countries."

"There are many recommendations on how to make money loan courts more effective. We told the law minister at a forum about it and also a proposal was made by the Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) but nothing has been done so far," Selim RF Hussain said.

"A major reform of the legal framework is necessary to achieve improvement in the recovery of defaulted loans," ABB chairman added.

A managing director of a private bank, wishing not to be named, stressed on enforcement of the new regulations but those who are supposed to enforce them oftentimes cannot do it for various reasons while  influential parties exert power in the process."

According to central bank's data on money loan courts, the number of cases for recovery of default loans has increased, but settlement rate is very low.

At the end of 2022, more than 72,000 cases are pending  for recovery of around Tk1.67 lakh crore of default loans.


