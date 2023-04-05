Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 April, 2023, 11:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD GDP expected to grow by 5.3pc in FY23: ADB

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

The  GDP growth of Bangladesh is expected to grow by 5.3 per cent in the 2023 fiscal year, the Asian Development Bank said in a report.

The slower growth forecast reflects subdued domestic demand and weaker export expansion due to slow global growth following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the report released on Tuesday.

Inflation is forecast to accelerate from 6.2 per cent in FY2022 to 8.7 per cent in FY2023. The current account deficit is anticipated to narrow from 4.1 per cent of GDP in FY2022 to 1.6 percent in FY2023 as imports loosen and remittances grow.

The main risk to this growth projection is a greater economic slowdown in Bangladesh's major export destinations driven by global uncertainty over the prolonged political tensions, according to the report.

"The government is managing relatively well against the impact of external adversities and has embarked on the reform programs as precautionary measures," said ADB Country Director for Bangladesh Edimon Ginting.

"Accelerating key reforms during these difficult times would help the country to sustain higher growth in the medium term.

 These reforms include strengthening public financial management and domestic resource mobilisation, deepening the financial sector, and enhancing competitiveness to promote creation of productive jobs in the private sector," Ginting said.

"This is also a high time for enhancing resilience against the global energy market volatility by creating an enabling environment for rapid expansion of domestic renewable energy supply to reduce dependence on fossil fuels in line with the country's climate agenda," Ginting added.

The report states that private investment growth will be lower because of energy shortages and higher production costs. With a shortfall in revenue collection, austerity measures, and depleting foreign exchange reserves, public investment growth will also be slower.

Inflation is expected to accelerate from 6.2 percent in FY2022 to 8.7 percent in FY2023 as price pressures increase due to the upward adjustment of domestic-administered prices for fuel oil, gas, and electricity, and higher global commodity prices, the report says.    bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WB forecasts 5.2pc GDP growth in FY23
PHP-POSCO builds, hands over 11 houses to homeless in Noakhali
Pvt sector credit growth hits 11-month low in Feb
10m families to get essentials thru smart cards: Minister
Bankers welcome proposed tougher law on willful defaulters
BD GDP expected to grow by 5.3pc in FY23: ADB
Govt to import 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG, 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertilizer
Australia bans TikTok on government devices


Latest News
BGB man among two killed in Netrokona road accident
Ex-caretaker govt adviser Rokeya Afzal dies
Metro rail to operate for 6 hours from today
Dhaka's air quality 'moderate' this morning
Clashes inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque
JU student found hanging in dormitory room
Biden congratulates Britain's King Charles III, Jill to attend coronation
Trump pleads not guilty to criminal charges
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
Most Read News
Bangabazar fire: '999' service temporarily suspended
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
Fire spreads to nearby market of Bangabazar, water shortage hampering work
It takes one more hour to douse fire: Fire DG
Bangabazar fire under control after more than 6 hrs
Massive fire at Bangabazar market, 47 firefighting units working
Bangabazar still burning after 4 hours
RFL holds dealers’ conference in Turkey
Bangabazar fire: 8 injured in Fire Service HQ attack
Vehicle movement around Bangabazar market kept suspended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft