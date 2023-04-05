Video
Govt to import 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG, 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertilizer

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

The government will procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG and 40,000 tonnes  of DAP fertilizer to meet the growing demand of the country.

 The approvals came from the 13th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) this year held on Tuesday with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair, says a press release.

The Ministry of Finance, Petrobangla under the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources would procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from M/S Total Energies Gas and Power Ltd Switzerland with Taka 624.40 crore where per MMBtu LNG would cost $14.84.

 It said following a proposal from the Ministry of Agriculture, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) would procure 40,000 metric tons of DAP fertilizer from MA'ADEN, Saudi Arabia under the 1st lot under state-level agreement with around Taka 257.94 crore.

Besides, the CCGP meeting approved a proposal from the ICT Division for procuring the services on imparting training to some 36,020 teachers on operating "Sheikh Russel Digital Lab" with around Taka 77.06 crore.


