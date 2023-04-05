Pathao gets licence to launch mobile wallet

Pathao, a digital services company, has received a licence from the central bank to launch PathaoPay, a digital payment wallet.



PathaoPay, which will be rolled out in the coming months, will enable consumers and small businesses to complete "fast, easy, and secure" payments, the company said in a statement. It will also empower users with "tools to save and spend responsibly and provide them seamless access to funds to manage their finances or meet their business needs". "Pathao is far more than a brand or a suite of products - it is a lifestyle. We look beyond to identify ways we can make lives easier for our users by utilising our technology. This has led us towards building a fintech platform on top of Bangladesh's largest digital services company," said Fahim Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Pathao.



Pathao's ride-hailing, food delivery, and e-commerce logistics businesses serve over 8 million consumers, 300,000 daily earners, and 60,000 small businesses.



On Apr 2, Bangladesh Bank issued the payment service provider licence to Digital Payments Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. bdnews24.com



