Up to Tk 3000 cashback, discount on bKash Eid shopping payment

Like previous years, customers can enjoy up to BDT 2000 cashback and discount coupon on bKash payment while shopping on the occasion of Eid. Besides, in every hour, three customers with maximum purchase through bKash payment will get up to BDT 1000 cashback.



Alongside these offers, customers can enjoy up to BDT 1000 cashback at selected restaurants while making bKash payment during Iftar and Sehri, says a press release.



Customers eagerly wait for cashback and discount offers from bKash during Eid season. As always, they are getting cashback and discount coupons on bKash payment while shopping from brand outlets, retail shops, online shops, Facebook shops, super shops and restaurants.



They can avail the offers till April 22, 2023 through bKash app, USSD code *247#, or using payment gateway.



Up to BDT 300 instant cashback on purchasing clothes, shoes and accessories Customers can avail up to BDT 300 instant cashback on purchasing any clothing, shoes, and accessories from selected outlets through bKash payment. They can get up to BDT 150 cashback per day and a maximum of BDT 300 during the campaign.



Customers can enjoy up to 20% instant cashback from selected online shops through bKash payment. A customer can enjoy up to BDT 150 cashback per day and up to BDT 300 during the campaign. Besides, bKash offers 5% instant cashback, up to BDT 200 while shopping from selected Facebook shops through bKash payment. A customer can enjoy up to BDT 100 cashback in a day and up to BDT 200 during the campaign.



This Eid, customers can enjoy up to BDT 600 discount coupons while purchasing favorite clothes and shoes or electronic appliances from selected outlets through bKash payment. A customer will get BDT 200 coupon on a minimum payment of BDT 1,500 through bKash from specific brand outlets. A customer can avail coupon of BDT 200 for maximum three times with a total of BDT 600 during the campaign. After receiving, the coupon will be valid for 7 days. Customers must make a minimum purchase of BDT 1,000 to use the coupon.



Customers can enjoy a discount coupon of BDT 500 on grocery shopping from specific superstores. A coupon of BDT 100 can be availed every time they make a minimum payment of BDT 1,000 on grocery shopping from selected superstores. Customers can receive the coupon for a maximum of 5 times during the campaign period. The offer is applicable for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday only. A customer can enjoy the coupon once a day. Besides, bKash offers 2.5%-5% cashback while purchasing groceries online through bKash payment. A customer can enjoy BDT 100 cashback during the campaign.



Three customers making highest payment through bKash in every hour will get 100% cashback, up to BDT 1,000 from 10:00 am to 11:59 pm every day. A customer can avail the offers once during the campaign. The Cashback will be received within 2-3 working days of the transaction.



Alongside the shopping, customers can enjoy 10% instant cashback at selected restaurants during Ramadan by making a payment of minimum BDT 100 with bKash Payment. They can avail up to BDT 100 cashback in a day and a maximum of BDT 1000 throughout the campaign.



