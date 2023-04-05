Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 April, 2023, 11:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FBCCI to support Bangladeshi Immigrant Day, Trade Fair in NY

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Correspondent

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has agreed with the partnership to support an event, titled '6th Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair-2023' to be held on 22-23 September in New York, USA.

With the theme 'Exploring opportunities towards Smart Economy', Muktdhara New York and USA-Bangladesh Business Links in association with Greater New York Chamber of Commerce are going to organize the event at Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York, said a press release on Tuesday.

The event has been approved by the Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh and the Export Promotion Bureau has already enlisted the fair in its calendar.

Founder of Muktdhara New York, Biswajit Saha said FBCCI already gave their consent to support organising the event 'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day & Trade Fair-2023'.

The event is designed to be a perfect amalgamation of Bangladeshi trade and cultural showcase aiming to contribute towards facilitating USA-Bangladesh bilateral trade by bringing noted delegates from the USA and Bangladesh along with business conglomerates and investors, he added.

He said apart from stalls of Bangladeshi products, there will be a seminar on  export of Bangladeshi products to America, besides IT related seminars for American mainstream businessmen.

He said the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) is also going to participate in the trade show to increase exports to the USA.

He also mentioned that EPB has already invited business people of the Banking and Finance Services, Capital Market, Readymade and Textiles, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Agro & Agro Processed, Food & Beverage, IT & IT-enabled Services, Leather and Leather Goods, Handloom and Handicrafts, Jute & Jute Diversity Products and Real Estate sectors to take part in the trade show.

 More than thirty prominent business organizations from Bangladesh took part at 'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day & Trade Fair-2022' held from September 23 to September 25 in 2022.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the FBCCI and Greater New York Chamber of Commerce for recognising the immense possibilities of promoting economic and commercial cooperation between Bangladesh and the USA last year during the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WB forecasts 5.2pc GDP growth in FY23
PHP-POSCO builds, hands over 11 houses to homeless in Noakhali
Pvt sector credit growth hits 11-month low in Feb
10m families to get essentials thru smart cards: Minister
Bankers welcome proposed tougher law on willful defaulters
BD GDP expected to grow by 5.3pc in FY23: ADB
Govt to import 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG, 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertilizer
Australia bans TikTok on government devices


Latest News
BGB man among two killed in Netrokona road accident
Ex-caretaker govt adviser Rokeya Afzal dies
Metro rail to operate for 6 hours from today
Dhaka's air quality 'moderate' this morning
Clashes inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque
JU student found hanging in dormitory room
Biden congratulates Britain's King Charles III, Jill to attend coronation
Trump pleads not guilty to criminal charges
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
Most Read News
Bangabazar fire: '999' service temporarily suspended
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
Fire spreads to nearby market of Bangabazar, water shortage hampering work
It takes one more hour to douse fire: Fire DG
Bangabazar fire under control after more than 6 hrs
Massive fire at Bangabazar market, 47 firefighting units working
Bangabazar still burning after 4 hours
RFL holds dealers’ conference in Turkey
Bangabazar fire: 8 injured in Fire Service HQ attack
Vehicle movement around Bangabazar market kept suspended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft