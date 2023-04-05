FBCCI to support Bangladeshi Immigrant Day, Trade Fair in NY

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has agreed with the partnership to support an event, titled '6th Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair-2023' to be held on 22-23 September in New York, USA.



With the theme 'Exploring opportunities towards Smart Economy', Muktdhara New York and USA-Bangladesh Business Links in association with Greater New York Chamber of Commerce are going to organize the event at Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York, said a press release on Tuesday.



The event has been approved by the Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh and the Export Promotion Bureau has already enlisted the fair in its calendar.



Founder of Muktdhara New York, Biswajit Saha said FBCCI already gave their consent to support organising the event 'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day & Trade Fair-2023'.



The event is designed to be a perfect amalgamation of Bangladeshi trade and cultural showcase aiming to contribute towards facilitating USA-Bangladesh bilateral trade by bringing noted delegates from the USA and Bangladesh along with business conglomerates and investors, he added.



He said apart from stalls of Bangladeshi products, there will be a seminar on export of Bangladeshi products to America, besides IT related seminars for American mainstream businessmen.



He said the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) is also going to participate in the trade show to increase exports to the USA.



He also mentioned that EPB has already invited business people of the Banking and Finance Services, Capital Market, Readymade and Textiles, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Agro & Agro Processed, Food & Beverage, IT & IT-enabled Services, Leather and Leather Goods, Handloom and Handicrafts, Jute & Jute Diversity Products and Real Estate sectors to take part in the trade show.



More than thirty prominent business organizations from Bangladesh took part at 'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day & Trade Fair-2022' held from September 23 to September 25 in 2022.



A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the FBCCI and Greater New York Chamber of Commerce for recognising the immense possibilities of promoting economic and commercial cooperation between Bangladesh and the USA last year during the event.



