Wednesday, 5 April, 2023, 11:25 AM
Home Business

Hyundai Creta Grand starts production in BD

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Fair Technology on Sunday announced the Launching of the  Hyundai Experience Center at Babylonia, Tejgaon.

The Experience  Zone will showcase Hyundai's latest models, cutting-edge technology and exciting  Features to visitors in near Future.

National Film Award winning actor Tariq Anam Khan, Global Television CEO Mrs. Nima Rahman and journalist Syed Ishtiaq Reza were present on the occasion as  guest.

"We are excited to bring the Hyundai Experience Center to Babylonia and showcase  our latest vehicles and technologies to customers of Bangladesh," said Mutassim  Daiaan, Director and CEO at Fair Technology.

At this time Mutassim Daiaan, Director and CEO of Fair Technology  announced the new price of HYUNDAI CRETA GRAD 2023 in the presence of everyone. The price is fixed at 44 lakh 50 thousand taka. At the same time, buyers  will get 5 years warranty and up to 60% buy back facility.

The Hyundai Experience Center will be open to the public from now on and is  located at Babylonia, Tejgaon. For more information visit the Fair Technology Hyundai website.    �UNB



