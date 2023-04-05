

Hyundai Creta Grand starts production in BD



The Experience Zone will showcase Hyundai's latest models, cutting-edge technology and exciting Features to visitors in near Future.



National Film Award winning actor Tariq Anam Khan, Global Television CEO Mrs. Nima Rahman and journalist Syed Ishtiaq Reza were present on the occasion as guest.



"We are excited to bring the Hyundai Experience Center to Babylonia and showcase our latest vehicles and technologies to customers of Bangladesh," said Mutassim Daiaan, Director and CEO at Fair Technology.



At this time Mutassim Daiaan, Director and CEO of Fair Technology announced the new price of HYUNDAI CRETA GRAD 2023 in the presence of everyone. The price is fixed at 44 lakh 50 thousand taka. At the same time, buyers will get 5 years warranty and up to 60% buy back facility.



