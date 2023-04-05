‘Add money to Nagad from Mastercard, win Tk I lakh’

Nagad, a mobile financial service of Bangladesh Postal Department, has come up with another exciting campaign for its customers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.



A customer stands a chance to become Lakhpati only by adding money to their Nagad wallets from debit, credit or prepaid Mastercard issued by Bangladesh Bank-approved banks and non-bank financial institutions.



The campaign, which began on April 1, will continue till April 30 next. Besides, customers will also get cash bonuses against add-money using Nagad app, says a press release.



There are seven add-money slabs. The cash bonuses will vary depending on specific amounts under the slabs, which Nagad customers will add to their wallets from Mastercard.



Customers will get a cash bonus of BDT 25 for an add-money of BDT 3,025, a cash bonus of BDT 35 for an add-money of BDT 5035, a cash bonus of BDT 75 for an add-money of BDT 10,075, a cash bonus of BDT 115 for an add-money of BDT 15,115, a cash bonus of BDT 245 for an add-money of BDT 30,245, and a cash bonus of BDT 350 for an add-money of BDT 40,350.



A customer can enjoy a cash bonus once under each add-money slab - a total of BDT 1,000. The cash bonuses will be posted to a customer's Nagad wallet within three working days. Three customers will be chosen from those who make the highest amounts of add-money during the campaign for three mega prizes - the first BDT 1 lakh, the second BDT 75,000 and the third BDT 50,000.



To become eligible for this mega campaign, a customer needs to have an active Nagad account and will have to make add-money of the seven slabs.



Talking about this exciting campaign, Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, chief commercial officer of Nagad Limited, said, "We are very happy to have launched such a mega campaign for our customers. We want them to get used to digital lifestyle by adopting non-cash transactions." To know in detail about the campaign, customers can visit Nagad's Facebook page or its website.

