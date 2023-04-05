Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 April, 2023, 11:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Add money to Nagad from Mastercard, win Tk I lakh’

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Desk

Nagad, a mobile financial service of Bangladesh Postal Department, has come up with another exciting campaign for its customers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

A customer stands a chance to become Lakhpati only by adding money to their Nagad wallets from debit, credit or prepaid Mastercard issued by Bangladesh Bank-approved banks and non-bank financial institutions.

The campaign, which began on  April 1, will continue till  April 30 next. Besides, customers will also get cash bonuses against add-money using Nagad app, says a press release.
 
There are seven add-money slabs. The cash bonuses will vary depending on specific amounts under the slabs, which Nagad customers will add to their wallets from Mastercard.

Customers will get a cash bonus of BDT 25 for an add-money of BDT 3,025, a cash bonus of BDT 35 for an add-money of BDT 5035, a cash bonus of BDT 75 for an add-money of BDT 10,075, a cash bonus of BDT 115 for an add-money of BDT 15,115, a cash bonus of BDT 245 for an add-money of BDT 30,245, and a cash bonus of BDT 350 for an add-money of BDT 40,350.

A customer can enjoy a cash bonus once under each add-money slab - a total of BDT 1,000. The cash bonuses will be posted to a customer's Nagad wallet within three working days. Three customers will be chosen from those who make the highest amounts of add-money during the campaign for three mega prizes - the first BDT 1 lakh, the second BDT 75,000 and the third BDT 50,000.
   
To become eligible for this mega campaign, a customer needs to have an active Nagad account and will have to make add-money of the seven slabs.

Talking about this exciting campaign, Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, chief commercial officer of Nagad Limited, said, "We are very happy to have launched such a mega campaign for our customers. We want them to get used to digital lifestyle by adopting non-cash transactions." To know in detail about the campaign, customers can visit Nagad's Facebook page or its website.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WB forecasts 5.2pc GDP growth in FY23
PHP-POSCO builds, hands over 11 houses to homeless in Noakhali
Pvt sector credit growth hits 11-month low in Feb
10m families to get essentials thru smart cards: Minister
Bankers welcome proposed tougher law on willful defaulters
BD GDP expected to grow by 5.3pc in FY23: ADB
Govt to import 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG, 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertilizer
Australia bans TikTok on government devices


Latest News
BGB man among two killed in Netrokona road accident
Ex-caretaker govt adviser Rokeya Afzal dies
Metro rail to operate for 6 hours from today
Dhaka's air quality 'moderate' this morning
Clashes inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque
JU student found hanging in dormitory room
Biden congratulates Britain's King Charles III, Jill to attend coronation
Trump pleads not guilty to criminal charges
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
Most Read News
Bangabazar fire: '999' service temporarily suspended
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
Fire spreads to nearby market of Bangabazar, water shortage hampering work
It takes one more hour to douse fire: Fire DG
Bangabazar fire under control after more than 6 hrs
Massive fire at Bangabazar market, 47 firefighting units working
Bangabazar still burning after 4 hours
RFL holds dealers’ conference in Turkey
Bangabazar fire: 8 injured in Fire Service HQ attack
Vehicle movement around Bangabazar market kept suspended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft