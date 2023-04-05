

Green Delta, Crony Group to offer health insurance for RMG workers



Under this agreement, both the companies are jointly launching micro-health insurance for the RMG workers which will cover IPD (Hospitalization), OPD, maternity, tele-consultation, trauma allowance etc, says a press release.



Through this partnership with Crony Group, Green Delta Insurance will be offering Nibedita insurance policy for almost 6000 workers of Crony Group, which is the only comprehensive insurance scheme in Bangladesh designed for addressing the needs of women.



MD and CEO of Green Delta Insurance - Farzanah Chowdhury, and Chairperson of Crony Groupand BGMEA Director -NeelaHosna Ara, inked the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. Apart from the leaders of respective organizations, Md.



Moniruzzaman Khan - Head of Digital Business of GDIC, Santanu Barua - Group Chief Financial Officer of Crony Group and other concerned officials from both organizations were also present at the signing ceremony held at Crony Group's premises on 30 March 2023.



It is worth mentioning that Nibedita is a ground breaking comprehensive insurance scheme of Green Delta Insurance especially designed for women, for which Farzanah Chowdhury was recognized as a Local SDG pioneer in 2016 by UN Global Compact for her pioneering contribution in SDG 5 (Gender Equality) through Nibedita.



Farzanah Chowdhury, MD and CEO of Green Delta Insurance, shared, "It has always been our goal to provide a safety net and ensuring social security of women through the comprehensive insurance scheme named Nibedita that we have designed considering the needs of women and we are pleased to have Crony Group on board in this regard."



The Chairperson of Crony Group, Neela Hosna Ara said, "In the 29year's journey of Crony Group, the contribution of the workers who brought Crony Group to this stature is undisputable. At Crony Group, we are committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the workers. In this regard, we are glad to have Green Delta Insurance as our partner as I believe the Nibedita product especially designed for women would rightfully address the social, health and safety needs of our workers."



