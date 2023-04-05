Video
Wednesday, 5 April, 2023
TikTok now allows users to refresh their feed

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Desk

Popular short-video platform TikTok has announced a new feature that allows users to refresh their For You feed if they feel their recommendations are no longer relevant.

This new feature is part of TikTok's ongoing efforts to ensure an enjoyable viewing experience for its users while enabling self-expression, says a press release.

The For You feed feature helps TikTok users discover diverse content, creators, communities, and products. However, there are times when people's recommendations don't feel relevant anymore, or provide enough variety. To address this, TikTok is rolling out a way for users to refresh their For You feed recommendations, which allows them to view content as if they just signed up for TikTok. The recommendation system will then surface more content based on new interactions.

This feature adds to several content controls that TikTok users already have to shape their experience, including the ability to filter out videos that use specific hashtags or phrases from their For You Feed and skip future videos from a particular creator or that use a specific sound. Enabling the refresh feature won't override any settings users have already chosen to enable or impact accounts they've followed.

TikTok is diligently working to provide an enjoyable viewing experience and takes multiple approaches to help safeguard its platform. For instance, TikTok removes content that breaks its rules, makes inappropriate content ineligible for recommendation into For You feeds, minimizes recommendations of topics that could have a negative impact if viewed repeatedly, and filters out content with complex or mature themes from teen accounts.


