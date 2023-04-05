Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 April, 2023, 11:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

6 DPS STS School students win first prize in NASA contest

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Business Desk

6 DPS STS School students win first prize in NASA contest

6 DPS STS School students win first prize in NASA contest

Six students from Grade 8 of DPS STS School Dhaka created 'Project Clementia' to participate in the 'NASA Space Settlement Contest 2023' has acquired the first prize in the competition.

They won the award under the Grade 8 Large Group category, says a press release.

NASA Space Settlement Contest has been held annually since 1994 and follows Professor O'Neill's original thought experiment. No fixed requirements are given to students other than the project must focus on a free space settlement concept.

Settlements must be permanent homes and cannot be temporary work camps. Settlements may not be on a planet or moon, but support activities like mining may be allowed in it. Submission may concentrate on one or a few aspects of space settlements and supporting systems, including mines, activities leading up to settlement, economic and social issues, and many more.
 
A total of 26,725 students from 19 countries attended the 2023 contest. Students from Grades 7-12 can participate from anywhere in the world, and the submission process begins in December and continues till February. The winners get announced at the end of March. The NASA Ames Research Center and the National Space Society (NSS) sponsor the competition.

Two groups of students participated in the contest - seven from Grade 7 (Project Elysium) and six from Grade 8 (Project Clementia). The students submitted their projects online on the AwardForce Platform of NSS. Project Clementia won, consisting of Mohammad Mohaimin Uddin Naib, Md. Farzan Ali, Aayaat Gulfaam Mahmud, K A Adiyan Sadeque, Parikshit Singh, and Abrar Ehsan.

On this occasion, Dr Shivananda CS, Principal, DPS STS Dhaka School, commented, "When I first introduced the space settlement contest, the students were a little hesitant to participate as no precedents were available to them. However, all the participating students demonstrated outstanding teamwork and dedication while working. Furthermore, the in-charge teachers worked alongside the student teams and performed brilliantly throughout the project preparation. We are proud of the incredible achievement that our students from Project Clementia have achieved and hope that they may continue to achieve incredible feats in the field of Astronomy."

The programme coordinator for the project submission was Ranjith S, Shahed Bulbul Papon, Amena Dewan, Bishwanath Bhattacharya, Hans Ankur Byapari, and Ashish Chatterjee.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WB forecasts 5.2pc GDP growth in FY23
PHP-POSCO builds, hands over 11 houses to homeless in Noakhali
Pvt sector credit growth hits 11-month low in Feb
10m families to get essentials thru smart cards: Minister
Bankers welcome proposed tougher law on willful defaulters
BD GDP expected to grow by 5.3pc in FY23: ADB
Govt to import 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG, 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertilizer
Australia bans TikTok on government devices


Latest News
BGB man among two killed in Netrokona road accident
Ex-caretaker govt adviser Rokeya Afzal dies
Metro rail to operate for 6 hours from today
Dhaka's air quality 'moderate' this morning
Clashes inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque
JU student found hanging in dormitory room
Biden congratulates Britain's King Charles III, Jill to attend coronation
Trump pleads not guilty to criminal charges
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
Most Read News
Bangabazar fire: '999' service temporarily suspended
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
Fire spreads to nearby market of Bangabazar, water shortage hampering work
It takes one more hour to douse fire: Fire DG
Bangabazar fire under control after more than 6 hrs
Massive fire at Bangabazar market, 47 firefighting units working
Bangabazar still burning after 4 hours
RFL holds dealers’ conference in Turkey
Bangabazar fire: 8 injured in Fire Service HQ attack
Vehicle movement around Bangabazar market kept suspended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft