Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 April, 2023, 11:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US shrugs off Saudi-led oil production cut

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

WASHINGTON, April 4: President Joe Biden on Monday shrugged off a sharp output cut by Saudi-led OPEC+ oil producers, while the White House criticized the move but said it would be of limited impact on the US economy.

"It's not going to be as bad as you think," Biden told reporters while traveling in Minnesota to promote his economic record.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters "we don't think that production cuts are advisable at this moment, given market uncertainty." The United States "made that clear," he said, but added: "we're focused on moving ahead here."

A group of OPEC+ countries, led by longtime close US ally Saudi Arabia, announced a surprise cut of one million barrels a day in a bid to boost prices.

Russia, which is also part of OPEC+, said it was extending a previously announced unilateral cut of 500,000 barrels a day.

Kirby said the situation had improved since production cuts a year ago that angered the Biden administration, which was struggling at the time to stem a politically sensitive surge in fuel prices across the United States.

"We're also just in a different place in the market than we were last year," he said, noting that crude prices are at around $80 a barrel, compared to as much as $120 one year ago. "We're focused on prices," he said.

Asked about the troubled relationship with Saudi Arabia, Kirby said the country "is still a strategic partner" but "we don't always see eye to eye on everything."    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WB forecasts 5.2pc GDP growth in FY23
PHP-POSCO builds, hands over 11 houses to homeless in Noakhali
Pvt sector credit growth hits 11-month low in Feb
10m families to get essentials thru smart cards: Minister
Bankers welcome proposed tougher law on willful defaulters
BD GDP expected to grow by 5.3pc in FY23: ADB
Govt to import 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG, 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertilizer
Australia bans TikTok on government devices


Latest News
BGB man among two killed in Netrokona road accident
Ex-caretaker govt adviser Rokeya Afzal dies
Metro rail to operate for 6 hours from today
Dhaka's air quality 'moderate' this morning
Clashes inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque
JU student found hanging in dormitory room
Biden congratulates Britain's King Charles III, Jill to attend coronation
Trump pleads not guilty to criminal charges
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
Most Read News
Bangabazar fire: '999' service temporarily suspended
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
Fire spreads to nearby market of Bangabazar, water shortage hampering work
It takes one more hour to douse fire: Fire DG
Bangabazar fire under control after more than 6 hrs
Massive fire at Bangabazar market, 47 firefighting units working
Bangabazar still burning after 4 hours
RFL holds dealers’ conference in Turkey
Bangabazar fire: 8 injured in Fire Service HQ attack
Vehicle movement around Bangabazar market kept suspended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft