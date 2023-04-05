

AUW honours Basel University President today



The ceremony will be presided over by Dr. Dipu Moni, Bangladesh's Minister of Education and Chairman of the AUW Board of Trustees and Dr. Rubana Huq the Vice Chancellor of AUW. Bangladesh's Information Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud (who earned his PhD in Chemistry from Belgium) will speak as the Chief Guest in honoring Professor Schenker-Wicki. The AUW Choir will perform the national anthems of both Bangladesh and Switzerland to mark this special occasion, says AUW press release.



AUW's formal relationship with the University of Basel began in January 2022 when the University of Basel became the first and, so far, the only university to extend scholarships for Afghan students who were then being evacuated to AUW to overcome bans imposed on women's education in Afghanistan.



Today, AUW, with universities in Afghanistan closed to women, is the single-largest host of Afghan female university students with close to 500 students already enrolled and another 500 expected to join within the year. Recently, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh met with a group of Afghan students at the Bangladesh Parliament and declared her unequivocal support for AUW's initiative in support of Afghan women's education.



"You are all welcome to Bangladesh," the Prime Minister said to the five Afghan women from AUW who met with her. She reaffirmed her own belief that Islam calls for equal treatment of women and men and no opportunity given to a man should be denied to a woman. She indicated that she would no longer be quiet on this affront that denies women equal opportunity.



Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Andrea Schenker-Wicki was educated at ETH Zurich; she earned a licentiate in Business Administration at the University of Zurich; and a doctorate degree in the University of Fribourg where her thesis focused on crisis management decision concepts as they related to countermeasures to reduce ingestion dose after an accidental release of radioactivity.



Her habilitation thesis examined performance measurements and performance indicators in the evaluation of the performance of universities. She is the recipient of an honorary doctorate from the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences in Vienna.



Prior to her appointment at Basel, she was a full professor in Business Administration at the University of Zurich where she also served as Vice Rector of Law and Economics.



